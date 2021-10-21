Quick Six: Charlotte moves on to American Athletic Conference, will Joe Brady move on from the Panthers?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time again for everyone’s favorite Q&A game, Quick Six! Panthers legend Tre Boston joins us tonight along with CSL Executive Producer Christian and Willie P from WFNZ. Two minutes on the clock:
- Is Charlotte moving to the American A a good move for the school in all sports?
- None of the Hornets rookies saw the floor last night, was that by design or a matter of JB adjusting the game plan?
- Philly drama expands, the Eagles’ Jason Kelce calling out the Sixers Ben Simmons saying “Just play better.” Think that’s fair to say to Ben?
- Of the remaining playoff drivers in NASCAR, who punches their ticket next into the Final Four?
- Do you believe Joe Brady will leave the Panthers for another job after this season?
- We all saw Lamelo’s outfit matching his new Lambo SUV last night. Name a player that can rival Lamelo’s drip right now in the NBA.