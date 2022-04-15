(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for a Friday night edition of the fastest two-minutes in all of sports, Brien Blakely joins Will Kunkel and Joe Murano for Quick Six!
Two minutes on the clock:
- Joe, Charlotte FC is fifth in the eastern conference. Is it fools gold to think they can stay in the MLS cup playoffs?
- Brien, Pelicans and Clippers are playing right now for the west’s final play-in spot. Zion Williamson hasn’t played one game this season, is he entering bust territory?
- Joe, USFL kicks off tomorrow on FOX Charlotte, what will it take for the league to make it to a second season?
- Brien, did the Raiders reach by giving Derek Carr three-years, $121 million extension?
- Joe, UCF players will wear custom QR codes on the back of their jersey’s during tomorrow’s Spring game so fans can access their player-branded merchandise sites. Smart idea?
- Brien, with Armando Bacot and Leaky Black both coming back next season, should North Carolina be a favorite to make it back to the Final Four?