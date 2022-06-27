(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Would the season be a disappointment if Charlotte FC does not make the playoffs in their first season?

Historically, when you think of the Panthers, who’s the first player in your head? We give our answer.

Luke Kuechly will be calling Panthers’ games this season. We break down what players could have a future in broadcasting.

What former player we’d love to see in the NFL today, one NASCAR race we’d watch in person, what food we’d choose to eat out of the Stanley Cup, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

