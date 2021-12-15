Quick Six: Charlotte FC MLS Schedule, Urban Meyer, and Eggnog

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for the quickest and most hard-hitting portion of the show. It’s Quick Six. Brien Blakely is back with us along with Matt Stephens’ official initiation. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, MLS schedule is out for Charlotte FC. Besides the opening two games, which one have you circled on your calendar?
  • Matt, with all the COVID concerns, should the NHL stop its players from playing in the Olympics?
  • Will, Deandre Hopkins is out for the rest of the regular season with a knee sprain. How detrimental is this to the Cardinals?
  • Brien, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, former Jags kicker Josh Lambo says Urban Mayer kicked him during a practice. Is this finally enough to get Urban fired?
  • Matt, best newspaper headline you’ve ever written?
  • Will, rank these holiday drinks 1-2-3; Eggnog, Mulled wine, Spiced Beer?

