Quick Six: Charlotte FC MLS Schedule, Urban Meyer, and Eggnog

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) - The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," is scheduled to be auctioned off.

The auction, comprised of 118 items, is scheduled to run from Friday at 8 a.m. EST until Dec. 30 at noon EST. Items include a photo of Lynn and her on-screen boyfriend Don Knotts, multiple sets of dinnerware, furniture, and various works of art.