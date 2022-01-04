Quick Six: Cam’s Playing Time, Hornets 2-in-a-row loss, and when Christmas Trees come down

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The most informative two minutes in all of sports. This is Quick Six, where no question is off the table, including your post-holiday shrubbery and the etiquette behind it. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, how much playing time does Cam Newton get on Sunday at Tampa?
  • Carla, of the numerous OL the Panthers have used, which one has impressed the most?
  • Brien, Hornets are losers of two-in-a-row. Are they still an NBA Playoff team?
  • Carla, Baker Mayfield’s season seems to be over with one-year left on his contract and his days in Cleveland numbered?
  • Brien, what do you think the Washington Football Team’s new name will be?
  • Carla, if it’s still up, when does the Christmas tree come down?

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories