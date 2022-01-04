Quick Six: Cam’s Playing Time, Hornets 2-in-a-row loss, and when Christmas Trees come down

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The most informative two minutes in all of sports. This is Quick Six, where no question is off the table, including your post-holiday shrubbery and the etiquette behind it. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, how much playing time does Cam Newton get on Sunday at Tampa?
- Carla, of the numerous OL the Panthers have used, which one has impressed the most?
- Brien, Hornets are losers of two-in-a-row. Are they still an NBA Playoff team?
- Carla, Baker Mayfield’s season seems to be over with one-year left on his contract and his days in Cleveland numbered?
- Brien, what do you think the Washington Football Team’s new name will be?
- Carla, if it’s still up, when does the Christmas tree come down?
