Quick Six: Buffalo cold, NFL MVPs, and favorite Heisman winners

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Protestors filled up the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Chamber during Monday night’s City Council meeting. The majority of them were city employees, from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire, and they were fighting against a vaccine mandate.

At least 100 Charlotte Fire and CMPD employees sat in the audience. When Matt Hefner, a CMPD homicide detective, took the mic during the public comment portion, the majority of the audience stood up in solidarity.