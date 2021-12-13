Quick Six: Buffalo cold, NFL MVPs, and favorite Heisman winners

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s Quick Six time, where no question is off-limits and there’s just two minutes on the clock:
- You were at the Panthers/Falcons game yesterday. What’s one word to describe the experience?
- A lot of talk about the Panthers heading to Buffalo to play in the cold. Are you afraid of the Buffalo cold?
- Who’s the NFL MVP right now?
- What non-playoff bowl game are you most excited to see?
- Alabama QB Bryce Young won the Heisman over the weekend. Who’s your favorite Heisman winner of all-time?
- What celebrity do you love to know about?
