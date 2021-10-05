Quick Six: Brooks v. Bryson, Panthers v. Eagles, Rams v. Seahawks, and Kanye

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six Time, and as we do most nights, we bring in the ace, FOX 46 Anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

  • You heard it earlier on the show, we’re fianlly getting Brooks vs. Bryson 1-on-1. Will it mean as much now that the two have made up at the Ryder Cup?
  • Who will be the Panthers biggest X-Factor this week vs. the not-so high flying Philadelphia Eagles?
  • Thursday Night Football starts this week on FOX 46. Rams or Seahawks?
  • Matt Rhule says he’s sticking with Zane Gonzalez as his kicker. Do you believe him?
  • Baseball playoffs underway tonight with the AL Wildcard. Who’s your pick for the World Series?
  • Kanye West is rumored to be starting a basketball academy. What’s Kanye’s best album?

