Quick Six: Brooks v. Bryson, Panthers v. Eagles, Rams v. Seahawks, and Kanye

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six Time, and as we do most nights, we bring in the ace, FOX 46 Anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
- You heard it earlier on the show, we’re fianlly getting Brooks vs. Bryson 1-on-1. Will it mean as much now that the two have made up at the Ryder Cup?
- Who will be the Panthers biggest X-Factor this week vs. the not-so high flying Philadelphia Eagles?
- Thursday Night Football starts this week on FOX 46. Rams or Seahawks?
- Matt Rhule says he’s sticking with Zane Gonzalez as his kicker. Do you believe him?
- Baseball playoffs underway tonight with the AL Wildcard. Who’s your pick for the World Series?
- Kanye West is rumored to be starting a basketball academy. What’s Kanye’s best album?