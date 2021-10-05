Quick Six: Brooks v. Bryson, Panthers v. Eagles, Rams v. Seahawks, and Kanye

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged Scott Riley, owner of Mooresville fish store Lotus Reef, with two counts of felony fraud, after they say he took thousands of dollars from customers and never paid the fish tank distributors for their products, despite telling the customers their tanks were ordered and shipped.

Jose Esteves is a proud member of the reefing community, so when he and his wife moved into a new home, he decided to buy a new fish tank as a housewarming gift. He placed an order at Lotus Reef for $10,434 on Jan. 27. The cost covered a large fish tank from an aquarium distributor called Waterbox and lights for the tank.