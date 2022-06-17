(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports, it’s Quick Six.
The man, the myth, the legend, Brien Blakely is back along with Skyler Callihan with Sports Illustrated. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
- Schuyler, step into Mitch Kupchak’s shoes, are you keeping those two first round picks in the NBA Draft or trading them for a vet?
- Brien, the Braves 14-game winning streak was snapped today. Three of the five teams they beat in the streak are last in their division, are you still impressed by what Atlanta did?
- Grace, is Steph Curry a top ten player?
- Schuyler, another Hornets question, which happens first? LaMelo Ball makes an all-NBA team, or the Hornets make the conference finals?
- Brien, Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is tomorrow, the Lightning are trying to three-peat, which professional sport is the hardest to do that in?
- Grace, the men’s college world series started today, who will win it?