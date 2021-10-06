Quick Six: Best NASCAR venue, plus who will win at the Roval?

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Our own reality show where we crown a winner of our own. It’s time for Quick Six, where all topics, sports or non-sports, are fair game. Joining us tonight is Brett Baldeck live at the Roval and as always FOX 46 News anchor Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Besides Charlotte because we already know its the best track, which NASCAR venue do you feel is the best to watch a race?
  • Number 3 Iowa taking on Number 4 Penn State right here on FOX Charlotte, who’s taking the dub?
  • Aaron Boone’s contract is up this offseason, should the Yankees move on or re-sign him after last night’s Wild Card loss?
  • Who’s going to win the Roval?
  • Could you complete a lap at the Roval without crashing?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories