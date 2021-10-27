Quick Six: Best bets and speeding up baseball games

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Thousands of people packed parking lots and streets around Bank of America stadium to show their support for the Mexican National Soccer team and Ecuador. Some even say this is what the Queen City will look like every time Charlotte FC suits up in 2022.

The smoke, drums, and dancing are just some of the ways people celebrated the Mexican national soccer team playing a friendly match against Ecuador during the U.S. Tour. The team already with a big following globally, and that includes the team's number one fan.