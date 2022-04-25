(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Ben Simmons did not play in Game 4. The Brooklyn Nets were just swept by the Boston Celtics. We discuss if he will EVER play in a Nets uniform.

We pick who we would like to see as the next Hornets head coach.

Kyle Busch had some interesting comments on his JGR contract this weekend, he might not remain with JGR.

We chat Deebo and the 49ers, Kyle Schwarber was suspended on election night, and Elon Musk just bought Twitter.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

