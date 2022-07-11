(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – What’s the over/under if Baker Mayfield is the starter this season?
The Hornets Summer League play is underway. Kai Jones is out and about, but his performance may be concerning — we break down why.
More from CSL
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
Charlotte FC is on a roll, no doubt. We talk about what their record will be for the month of July.
Pete Alonso defending his back-to-back home run derby title, Steelers stadium no longer Heinz Field, best thing to eat after playing a sport growing up and more.
All on Monday’s Quick Six.
Let’s Talk
Agree with our takes? No? That’s alright, let’s chat about it.