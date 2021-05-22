CSL Quick Six: PGA Championship, Mac Jones, trusting the process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Stan Norfleet.

  1. Koepka, Mickelson, Oosthuizen, Matsuyama up front at the PGA Championship. Of those four who do you believe in the most to hold on for the win?
  2. Patriots coaches and teammates were been “blown away” by Mac Jones in rookie minicamp. Is he going beat Cam out for the starting job?
  3. Patrick Mahomes is ready for work after offseason surgery on his toe. Will the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl for a third year in a row?
  4. Lebron and the Lakers will face CP3 and the Suns in the first round. Do you trust the Lakers have turned things around or should they be worried?
  5. What’s more impressive: Hitting for the cycle or throwing a no-hitter?
  6. Will you trust the process if the 76ers win the title this year?

