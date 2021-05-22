CSL Quick Six: PGA Championship, Mac Jones, trusting the process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Stan Norfleet.
- Koepka, Mickelson, Oosthuizen, Matsuyama up front at the PGA Championship. Of those four who do you believe in the most to hold on for the win?
- Patriots coaches and teammates were been “blown away” by Mac Jones in rookie minicamp. Is he going beat Cam out for the starting job?
- Patrick Mahomes is ready for work after offseason surgery on his toe. Will the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl for a third year in a row?
- Lebron and the Lakers will face CP3 and the Suns in the first round. Do you trust the Lakers have turned things around or should they be worried?
- What’s more impressive: Hitting for the cycle or throwing a no-hitter?
- Will you trust the process if the 76ers win the title this year?