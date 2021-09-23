CSL Quick Six: Will and Karla bringing home a cat’s win from Houston

Quick Six
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A rare nationwide edition of Quick Six with a bonus question right off the top, is Will coming home from Houston with a 10-gallon hat? Let’s put two minutes on the clock.

  • Matt Nagy told media that when Andy Dalton is healthy, he’ll resume as the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. Do you believe him?
  • The Clemson Tigers are a ten points favorite over NC State who’s been impressive so far this season. Would you take the points and the wolfpack?
  • A number of his Buccaneers teammates say Rob Gronkowski is the greatest tight end to ever play the game, do you agree?
  • Braves are clinging to a division lead, but will they even make any noise in the playoffs?
  • We’re happy to see the ACC Championship staying in Charlotte, what’s one other big time sporting event you’d like to see in the Queen City?
  • What’s better? Pumpkin beers or Oktoberfest beers?

