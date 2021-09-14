CSL Quick Six: Washington QB search, Peyton-Eli Manning Broadcast, and what NFL coach could get fired

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – No betting on this segment Monday night. It’s Quick Six time where any topic is on the table. Two minutes on the clock.
- Washington Football Team in need of a QB after placing Ryan Fitzpatrick on IR. Ron Rivera already ruling out Cam Newton Monday, but who would be a good fit for this team at quarterback?
- Is the MVP, Aaron Rodger of old, gone forever?
- What are your thoughts on the Peyton-Eli Manning broadcast on Monday Night Football?
- Just week one, but what NFL coach gets fired before the season ends?
- You call games all over the Queen City, if you had to pick just one sport to call for the rest of your life, which sport would it be?
- Best and worst theme park rides?