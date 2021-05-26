CSL Quick Six: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Coca-Cola 600 and TV theme music

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 26, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Travis “T-Bone” Hancock.
- Will the Hornets bring back either free agent big men in Cody Zeller or Bismack Biyombo?
- Will Vlad Guerrero Jr. lead the MLB in home runs by the all-star break?
- NFL all-time points lead Adam Vinatieri is retiring. With a game-winning field goal on the line, which kicker besides Vinatieri are you putting out there?
- Which first round NBA playoff match up excites you most so far?
- NASCAR is back to qualifying this weekend in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. Who do you think takes the pole?
- Which TV show has the best theme music of all-time?