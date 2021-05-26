CSL Quick Six: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Coca-Cola 600 and TV theme music

Quick Six
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!
May 30 2021 06:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 26, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Travis “T-Bone” Hancock.

  1. Will the Hornets bring back either free agent big men in Cody Zeller or Bismack Biyombo?
  2. Will Vlad Guerrero Jr. lead the MLB in home runs by the all-star break?
  3. NFL all-time points lead Adam Vinatieri is retiring. With a game-winning field goal on the line, which kicker besides Vinatieri are you putting out there?
  4. Which first round NBA playoff match up excites you most so far?
  5. NASCAR is back to qualifying this weekend in Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. Who do you think takes the pole?
  6. Which TV show has the best theme music of all-time?

