CSL Quick Six: US Open, NASCAR and vacation

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 19, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Morgan Frances, Amanda Cox and Brad Gillie.
- Not enough golf love on CSL this weekend. Who do you like to take the US Open?
- There are Olympic qualifiers galore happening these next few weeks. What’s your favorite Olympic event to watch?
- We’ve had a big focus on Hendrick lately. Who’s the driver that can most likely break their string of wins?
- The US Open is out west for viewing purposes. Are you a fan of primetime golf?
- Just back from vacation, what was your favorite thing you saw on your trip?
- After a long weekend of radio of covering races, you get home and relax, what’s your favorite indulgence to finish up the weekend?