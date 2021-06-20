CSL Quick Six: US Open, NASCAR and vacation

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 19, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Morgan Frances, Amanda Cox and Brad Gillie.

  1. Not enough golf love on CSL this weekend. Who do you like to take the US Open?
  2. There are Olympic qualifiers galore happening these next few weeks. What’s your favorite Olympic event to watch?
  3. We’ve had a big focus on Hendrick lately. Who’s the driver that can most likely break their string of wins?
  4. The US Open is out west for viewing purposes. Are you a fan of primetime golf?
  5. Just back from vacation, what was your favorite thing you saw on your trip?
  6. After a long weekend of radio of covering races, you get home and relax, what’s your favorite indulgence to finish up the weekend?

