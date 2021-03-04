CSL Quick Six: UFOs, Space Jam 2, Lou Gehrig Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel, Molly Cotten and Brien Blakely.
- Baker Mayfield says he spotted a UFO. Do you believe him and do you believe in extraterrestrials?
- The first images of Space Jam 2 featuring Lebron James are out. Are you intrigued by what you saw, and will this movie be a success?
- Major League Baseball will hold a sport-wide Lou Gehrig Day starting this season on June 2. Are there other players aside from Gehrig and Jackie Robinson that deserve a “day?”
- Big Ben signed a one-year deal to stay with the Steelers. What will their record be next season and will they make the playoffs?
- Jim Boeheim questioned a reporter’s credibility based on his height and the fact he never played basketball. Does he need to apologize?
- Would you rather hit a game-winning home run to win the World Series or sink a 30-foot putt to win the Masters?