CSL Quick Six: Trade deadline, NHL lottery and The Mighty Ducks

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 23, 2021 Charlotte Sport Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Hornets radio play-by-play voice Sam Farber.

  1. Of the teams in the Sweet 16, who will definitely get upset next?
  2. Which NBA team do you think will be the most active at the trade deadline?
  3. The NHL just made a rule that saying teams can win the lottery no more than twice in a five-year span. Should the NBA do that too?
  4. Who’s worse…baseball umpires or basketball referees?
  5. Hornets aside, who has the freshest jerseys in the NBA?
  6. Of all the kids in the Mighty Duck movies, who was the greatest player?

