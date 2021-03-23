CSL Quick Six: Trade deadline, NHL lottery and The Mighty Ducks

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 23, 2021 Charlotte Sport Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Hornets radio play-by-play voice Sam Farber.
- Of the teams in the Sweet 16, who will definitely get upset next?
- Which NBA team do you think will be the most active at the trade deadline?
- The NHL just made a rule that saying teams can win the lottery no more than twice in a five-year span. Should the NBA do that too?
- Who’s worse…baseball umpires or basketball referees?
- Hornets aside, who has the freshest jerseys in the NBA?
- Of all the kids in the Mighty Duck movies, who was the greatest player?