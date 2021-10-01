CSL Quick Six: Tom Brady v. Bill Belichick plus favorite scary movies

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six time! Our favorite fast-paced Q&A segment where we debate about any and all topics. Brien Blakely joining us in studio tonight. Two minutes on the clock:
- Who has more pressure on them this weekend? Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?
- What college football game are you most looking forward to watching tomorrow?
- How many NFL teams will be 4-0 after this weekend?
- Who’s been the most disappointing fantasy football player on your roster?
- What game do the Panthers absolutely have to have Christian Mcaffrey back for?
- It’s officially spooky season now, what’s your favorite scary or Halloween-themed movie?