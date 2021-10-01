CSL Quick Six: Tom Brady v. Bill Belichick plus favorite scary movies

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s been a long time coming in Salisbury, but after years of waiting, people can finally enjoy a brand-new park right in the heart of downtown.

“We’ve been looking so forward to it. I really think it’s going to bring out community together. We’ll have events together, and I think it’s really great for everybody,” said Salisbury resident Kylie Sheldon.