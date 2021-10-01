CSL Quick Six: Tom Brady v. Bill Belichick plus favorite scary movies

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six time! Our favorite fast-paced Q&A segment where we debate about any and all topics. Brien Blakely joining us in studio tonight. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Who has more pressure on them this weekend? Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?
  • What college football game are you most looking forward to watching tomorrow?
  • How many NFL teams will be 4-0 after this weekend?
  • Who’s been the most disappointing fantasy football player on your roster?
  • What game do the Panthers absolutely have to have Christian Mcaffrey back for?
  • It’s officially spooky season now, what’s your favorite scary or Halloween-themed movie?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories