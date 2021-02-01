CSL Quick Six: Tom Brady, Dustin Pedroia and Olympic Sports

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and Tara Lane with two bonus questions!

Tom Brady is 43 and he says he wants to play until he’s 45. Will he? Can he? Amanda told us on Quick Six once she wants to chase hurricanes. As in, be in a place of the eye of the storm. Would you want to do that? Miami Dolphins Tua Tagavailoa says he needs to prove he’s a franchise QB. Is he? Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia retired today. How will you remember him? What’s your favorite fork cast you’ve done? You were a cheerleader at Georgia Southern. Should cheerleading be an Olympic sport? What’s your favorite Olympic sport to watch? Would you rather have your husband’s body for a week or him have yours?