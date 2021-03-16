CSL Quick Six: Tight ends, Hornets and brackets

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 16, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and WFNZ’s T-Bone.

  1. The Carolina Panthers haven’t done much signing the last 48 hours. What position do you expect them to take care of next?
  2. Zach Ertz, Kyle Rudolph or Jared Cook. Which tight end would you want in Carolina?
  3. The Hornets are winners of 4-in-a-row. How many will they win on the upcoming West Coast swing?
  4. Who goes farther in the tournament…App State or Winthrop?
  5. A sport you still think you could play professionally?
  6. How many brackets do you make? Just one or a ton of them?

