CSL Quick Six: Tight ends, Hornets and brackets

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 16, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and WFNZ’s T-Bone.
- The Carolina Panthers haven’t done much signing the last 48 hours. What position do you expect them to take care of next?
- Zach Ertz, Kyle Rudolph or Jared Cook. Which tight end would you want in Carolina?
- The Hornets are winners of 4-in-a-row. How many will they win on the upcoming West Coast swing?
- Who goes farther in the tournament…App State or Winthrop?
- A sport you still think you could play professionally?
- How many brackets do you make? Just one or a ton of them?