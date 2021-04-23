CSL Quick Six: Tiger Woods, college football expansion, best french fries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.
- Tiger Woods posted a picture of him on crutches today. Will he ever return to golf?
- The College Football Playoff Subcommittee presented ideas for expansion. What should they do?
- Browns picked up Baker Mayfield’s 5th-year option. Will Baker win a Super Bowl in his career?
- What’s the most unbreakable record in sports?
- Which fast food joint has the best fries?
- Cake or ice cream?