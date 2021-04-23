CSL Quick Six: Tiger Woods, college football expansion, best french fries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.

  1. Tiger Woods posted a picture of him on crutches today. Will he ever return to golf?
  2. The College Football Playoff Subcommittee presented ideas for expansion. What should they do?
  3. Browns picked up Baker Mayfield’s 5th-year option. Will Baker win a Super Bowl in his career?
  4. What’s the most unbreakable record in sports?
  5. Which fast food joint has the best fries?
  6. Cake or ice cream?

