CSL Quick Six: Thomas Davis, Premier League, Minor League names

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and special gest Walker Mehl.
- What’s your favorite Thomas Davis memory?
- James Harden was honored in Houston before the Nets played the Rockets. Right thing to do? Deserved?
- On a scale of 1-10, how popular do you think Premier League Soccer is in Charlotte?
- Tight end or linebacker, which position is the biggest offseason need for the Panthers?
- Minor League Baseball is known for its wacky names. What would you call your Charlotte-based minor league team?
- Best basketball movie of all-time?