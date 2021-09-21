CSL Quick Six: The futures of Cam Newton, Ben Simmons, and Zane Gonzalez

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — You get two minutes for a minor penalty in hockey, and it’s also how long we have to do Quick Six. A person who’s spent his fair share of time in the penalty box? FOX 46 Anchor Ryan Kruger. Two minutes on the clock.
- NFL.com lists the Panthers at number 18 on their power rankings, too high? too low? or just right?
- Do we see Cam Newton on another NFL team this season?
- Ben Simmons says he isn’t going to report for training camp with the Sixers, where do you think he ends up?
- Do you believe Zane Gonzalez will be the Panthers kicker by the end of the season?
- The Ryder cup starts this week, and Bryson Dechambeau says there will be no feuding Brooks Koepka, believe him?
- What’s the stupidest fashion trend you’ve given into?