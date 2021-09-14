CSL Quick Six: Terrace Marshall Jr., MLB All-Star game locations, and John Wall trade

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s time for Quick Six! The fast-paced Q and A where FOX 46 News Anchor Brien Blakely gets to flex his sports knowledge or lack thereof. Two minutes on the clock.
- Terrace Marshall Jr. had an up and down debut as the team’s slot receiver. How many targets do we see the rookie get Sunday?
- Are the Panthers overthinking it’s kicker situation?
- Will the Panthers defense match its 6-sack effort this Sunday vs New Orleans?
- Seattle’s T-Mobile Park has been awarded the 2023 MLB All-Star game, LA gets it in ’24. Where would you like to see the mid-summer classic played after that?
- John Wall and the Rockets have agreed to part ways and are looking for trade partners, where does he land?
- Peyton and Eli Manning got rave reviews for its first Monday Night Football simulcast. athlete or not, who else would you like to see call an NFL game?