CSL Quick Six: Talking college football and the must see Sunday game

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for Quick Six, and time to get to the biggest questions of the night. We’re thankful that FOX 46 anchor Brien Blakely is here pulling the late shift, putting off the weekend just to hang out with us. Two minutes on the clock:
- Josh Gordon is reinstated by the league once again, does he get another chance and land on another team?
- How much Royce Freeman do we see in the next few weeks without CMC?
- Got any upsets to watch out for this Saturday in college football?
- Fourteen straight wins, are the St. Louis Cardinals going far this postseason?
- With the Panthers off the docket, what’s the must see game this Sunday?
- Give us your perfect autumn weekend comfort meal.