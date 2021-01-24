CSL Quick Six: Super Bowl pick and COVID sniffing dogs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six on Sunday night with Carla Gebhart and Ryan Kruger:
- Who’s winning the Super Bowl? Kansas City or Tampa Bay?
- The Miami Heat are going to use COVID sniffing dogs to screen fans. Should all teams start doing this?
- What sporting event is on your bucket lit that you want to attend?
- More disappointing season in college hoops, Duke at 5-5 or Kentucky at 5-9?
- What’s the one food that’s a necessity at a Super Bowl party?
- Which old guy still playing well is more shocking, Tom Brady or LeBron James?