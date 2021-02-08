CSL Quick Six: Super Bowl, Hornets and The Weeknd

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night Quick Six live from Daytona! With Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.

  1. Who should get more credit for Tampa’s Super Bowl victory? Tom Brady, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles or GM Jason Licht.
  2. Now that NFL season is over, what position is the biggest need for the Panthers?
  3. We’re just a quarter into the NBA season. Do you still believe the Hornets are a playoff team?
  4. What was the best Super Bowl commercial you saw last night?
  5. We know Todd Bowles could be a head coach but how about Byron Leftwich? How soon until we see him as a head coach?
  6. Grade The Weeknd’s performance during the halftime show?

