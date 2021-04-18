CSL Quick Six: Steph Curry, MLB jerseys and hot dogs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 18, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims and Molly Cotten.
- Five of the next six games for the Hornets are against playoff teams in the east. How many wins can this team get in that time?
- Steph Curry is the only guy in a season to play 3 games with 10 or more made 3-pointers. They all happened this week. Where does this guy rank as all-time distance shooters?
- Alex Bowman sneak out a win at Richmond today. when will we see a heavy hitter NASCAR favorite get a win?
- Has your stance changed on what the Panthers need to do at eighth overall?
- The Red Sox are wearing the yellow and blue jerseys this weekend from Nike. Six more teams will get unique uniforms like this this weekend. Are you a fan of extremely changing baseball’s jerseys?
- The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was in Charlotte the last four days. What goes on your hotdog when you’re taking in a baseball game?