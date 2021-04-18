CSL Quick Six: Steph Curry, MLB jerseys and hot dogs

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 18, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Josh Sims and Molly Cotten.

  1. Five of the next six games for the Hornets are against playoff teams in the east. How many wins can this team get in that time?
  2. Steph Curry is the only guy in a season to play 3 games with 10 or more made 3-pointers. They all happened this week. Where does this guy rank as all-time distance shooters?
  3. Alex Bowman sneak out a win at Richmond today. when will we see a heavy hitter NASCAR favorite get a win?
  4. Has your stance changed on what the Panthers need to do at eighth overall?
  5. The Red Sox are wearing the yellow and blue jerseys this weekend from Nike. Six more teams will get unique uniforms like this this weekend. Are you a fan of extremely changing baseball’s jerseys?
  6. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile was in Charlotte the last four days. What goes on your hotdog when you’re taking in a baseball game?

