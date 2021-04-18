CSL Quick Six: Spring games, BofA Stadium and game shows

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 17, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Joe Murano and Morgan Frances.

  1. Were you impressed with Aaron Rodgers as the Jeopardy host?
  2. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young quote “shined” in today’s spring game and won the MVP. Do you take any stocks in spring games?
  3. After seeing the renderings for Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC’s debut, are you more likely to go t a game?
  4. The Dodgers-Padres game went 12 innings and last nearly five hours last night. Does baseball need a cutoff in extras or are you cool with however long it takes?
  5. What song best describes your life?
  6. If you could be a contestant on any game show what would it be?

