CSL Quick Six: Spring games, BofA Stadium and game shows

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 17, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Joe Murano and Morgan Frances.
- Were you impressed with Aaron Rodgers as the Jeopardy host?
- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young quote “shined” in today’s spring game and won the MVP. Do you take any stocks in spring games?
- After seeing the renderings for Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC’s debut, are you more likely to go t a game?
- The Dodgers-Padres game went 12 innings and last nearly five hours last night. Does baseball need a cutoff in extras or are you cool with however long it takes?
- What song best describes your life?
- If you could be a contestant on any game show what would it be?