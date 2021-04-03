CSL Quick Six: Space Jam, Tom Brady and Miley Cyrus

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 3, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Joe Murano and WFNZ’s Will Palaszczuk.

The same five cities are on a regular Final Four rotation. What city would you like to see host one? The new Space Jam trailer starring LeBron James came out today. Did it make you want to see the movie? Tom Brady’s autographed 2000 playoff contenders championship rookie card sold for 2.25 million. Whose rookie card do you with you had and why? NFL Draft prospect De’Angelo Philyor goes by the nickname “whop” because he’s loved whoppers from Burger King since he was a kid. What’s your favorite sports nickname? Miley Cyrus performed between Final Four games today. Who would you like to see perform between games next year? Eric Collins and Dell Curry are making national headlines for their broadcasting style. Who would be your broadcast dream team?