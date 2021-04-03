CSL Quick Six: Space Jam, Tom Brady and Miley Cyrus

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 3, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Joe Murano and WFNZ’s Will Palaszczuk.
- The same five cities are on a regular Final Four rotation. What city would you like to see host one?
- The new Space Jam trailer starring LeBron James came out today. Did it make you want to see the movie?
- Tom Brady’s autographed 2000 playoff contenders championship rookie card sold for 2.25 million. Whose rookie card do you with you had and why?
- NFL Draft prospect De’Angelo Philyor goes by the nickname “whop” because he’s loved whoppers from Burger King since he was a kid. What’s your favorite sports nickname?
- Miley Cyrus performed between Final Four games today. Who would you like to see perform between games next year?
- Eric Collins and Dell Curry are making national headlines for their broadcasting style. Who would be your broadcast dream team?