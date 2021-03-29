CSL Quick Six: SF 49ers, Dirt Race and worst season finales

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 29, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.

Reports that the 49ers traded up to pick No. 3 to draft Mac Jones. But apparently they plan to hang onto Jimmy Garoppolo. Who starts at QB this season for San Francisco? What’s the best storyline at the moment of the NCAA Tournament? Right choice for NASCAR to have a Bristol Dirt Race again in 2022? Is a 17-game schedule good for the NFL? NBA Draft will be held in late July. Which sport has the best draft? Which show has the worst series finale ending?