CSL Quick Six: Schedule release, NHL playoffs, Honey Hunters

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 11, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.
- Who would you say is the Hornets MVP of the 2021 season?
- With the schedule release tomorrow, what city are you most looking forward to covering the Panthers in this year?
- Connor McGregor says he wants to buy Manchester United. Could you see the champ as the boss of the Red Devils?
- The NHL’s playoffs are set. Who will meet in the Stanley Cup Finals?
- Is the NL East good because they’re all beating each other really bad because they’re all beating each other up?
- The Gastonia Honey Hunters first pitch is in two weeks. What sound does a honey hunter maker?