CSL Quick Six: Schedule release, NHL playoffs, Honey Hunters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What to do with $18 million for a local nonprofit? It's a great problem to have. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte received that much money from billionaire MacKenzie Scott and part of the money will go to the Parents as Teachers program.

The program is for parents of newborns to age five. Many are in underserved communities and those in charge of the program hope the new infusion of cash will help even more families in need.