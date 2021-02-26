CSL Quick Six: Russell Wilson, UNC vs. FSU, top 3 Charlotte breweries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart.
- A campaign on Twitter is suggesting PGA golfers wear red on Sunday in honor of Tiger Woods’ recovery. Should this happen?
- The Panthers are not on Russell Wilson’s preferred list for a potential trade. Would you want to see him in Carolina anyways?
- Who would be the most surprising player for the Panthers to bring in at QB?
- Will North Carolina be able to beat Florida State tomorrow?
- Stay at home order in North Carolina is lifted, alcohol can be served till 11. Give us your top three breweries here in Charlotte.
- If you could own one sports franchise or team, who would it be?