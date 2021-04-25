CSL Quick Six: Play-in tournament, starter jackets and sports movies

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 25, 2021, Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with WFNZ’s Will Palaszczuk and Nick Wilson.

  1. How are the Hornets going to follow up this outstanding Sunday performance?
  2. Do the Hornets avoid the play-in tournament?
  3. North Carolina yesterday, South Carolina today, do you get excited about spring seasons and games for teams?
  4. What’s your favorite part about draft weekend?
  5. We just saw WWE’s Cesaro talk about starter jackets. Did you rock one in your childhood?
  6. It is Oscars night. I need your favorite sports movie?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories