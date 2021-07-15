CSL Quick Six: Penalizing the ‘horns down’ gesture and is McGregor done?

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The moment the world’s been waiting for – Quick Six. Any question. Any topic.

  • The Big 12 is going to penalize teams that give Texas the ‘horns down,’ signal, saying it’s taunting. This is a joke right?
  • What’s your favorite comedy movie?
  • Conor McGregor broke his leg over the weekend fighting, is his career done?
  • The Braves traded for Joc Perderson Thursday night, does this matter?
  • If you weren’t a comedian what would you be doing?
  • Audition for a standup gig with your best knock-knock joke

