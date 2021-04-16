CSL Quick Six: Panthers win total, underrated NBA players, NBA Coach of the Year

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.

  1. The Panthers win total was placed at 7.5 this season. Do they go over or under?
  2. Dwayne Wade just bought part of the Jazz.  If you could own part of a team which one would it be?
  3. Who are the most over-rated and under-rated NBA players?
  4. What’s one rule change you’d like to see baseball make?
  5. If both are healthy, who should start, PJ Washington or Miles Bridges?
  6. Should James Borrego be the NBA’s Coach of the Year?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories