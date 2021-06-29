CSL Quick Six: Panthers stadium, Conor McGregor and casino games

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Joe Person.
- Do you believe the Panthers will be playing somewhere other than Bank of America Stadium within the next five years?
- Which Panther unit will be more under the microscope- tight ends, secondary or offensive line?
- Who has been the most exciting team to watch in Euro 2020?
- The rubber match is next weekend. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the UFC. Who takes home the win?
- Grade Major League Baseball’s handling of the foreign substance checks.
- Gambling starts this week with some temporary slot machines in Kings Mountain. What is your casino game of choice?