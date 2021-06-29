CSL Quick Six: Panthers stadium, Conor McGregor and casino games

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and Joe Person.

  1. Do you believe the Panthers will be playing somewhere other than Bank of America Stadium within the next five years?
  2. Which Panther unit will be more under the microscope- tight ends, secondary or offensive line?
  3. Who has been the most exciting team to watch in Euro 2020?
  4. The rubber match is next weekend. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the UFC. Who takes home the win?
  5. Grade Major League Baseball’s handling of the foreign substance checks.
  6. Gambling starts this week with some temporary slot machines in Kings Mountain. What is your casino game of choice?

