CSL Quick Six: Panthers schedule, recruiting and golf

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 21, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Will Kunkel and UNC Charlotte head FB coach Will Healy.

We’ll find out the Panthers schedule on May 12. Who would you like to see the Panthers open up against? Best recruiting tactic you have in your back pocket? Talladega this weekend. Who is your dark horse going into the Geico 500? Who’s been the most pleasant surprise so far in this early baseball season? Trey Lance or Justin Fields. Which QB gets picked first next week? 49ers baseball coach Woodard says he hasn’t golfed against you yet. This is a formal challenge. How many strokes are you giving him?