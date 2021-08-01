CSL Quick Six: Panthers rookies, Jon Scheyer, CSL in Spartanburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) - With signs that read "I'm not a guinea pig" and "freedom to choose," healthcare workers chanted and protested around Atrium Health as drivers honked in support.

"We do not doubt the impact COVID-19 has had on the lives of our friends, family, and community and we are not against vaccines," Atrium Health registered nurse Carol Rhodes says. "We are against being coerced, intimidated and shamed into putting a substance into our bodies that have not been proven long term for a virus with greater than 99 percent chance of survival."