CSL Quick Six: Panthers rookies, Jon Scheyer, CSL in Spartanburg

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CSL Quick Six for August 1, 2021, with Carla Gebhart and Jonathan Alexander.

  1. Who’s your intriguing Panthers rookie that you want to see more of as training camp and the preseason roll on?
  2. Aaron Rodgers is back with the Pack. How far can they go in the NFC?
  3. Jon Scheyer just picked up a five-star recruit in Deriq Whitehead. How well do you think Scheyer will be when he takes over Duke?
  4. Have you taken any special interest in watching one Olympic Sport since the games started?
  5. When it’s not for your job, are you a fan of watching NFL preseason games on your own time?
  6. You lived with the CSL crew in a house down in Spartanburg for the past week. Who was the easiest to live with?

