CSL Quick Six: Panthers RB, Meyers Leonard, Powerpuff Girls reboot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely, Molly Cotten and Al Wallace.

If Christian McCaffrey is traded in any certain QB deal, who should the Panthers target at running back? Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is in deep trouble after using an anti-Semitic slur during a video game stream. How long will be he be suspended for? Jalen Hurts is set up to be the man in Philadelphia. How will he fare in year one as the undisputed starter? Fans are back in the arena this weekend for Hornets games. Where is your favorite seat in the Spectrum Center? The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live-action reboot. What was your favorite cartoon from growing up that you want to see done as live-action? Bryson Dechambeau vs Al Wallace. Who drives the golf ball further?