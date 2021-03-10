CSL Quick Six: Panthers RB, Meyers Leonard, Powerpuff Girls reboot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely, Molly Cotten and Al Wallace.
- If Christian McCaffrey is traded in any certain QB deal, who should the Panthers target at running back?
- Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is in deep trouble after using an anti-Semitic slur during a video game stream. How long will be he be suspended for?
- Jalen Hurts is set up to be the man in Philadelphia. How will he fare in year one as the undisputed starter?
- Fans are back in the arena this weekend for Hornets games. Where is your favorite seat in the Spectrum Center?
- The Powerpuff Girls are getting a live-action reboot. What was your favorite cartoon from growing up that you want to see done as live-action?
- Bryson Dechambeau vs Al Wallace. Who drives the golf ball further?