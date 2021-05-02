CSL Quick Six: Panthers picks, Busch race, Marvel movies

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 2, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Charles Arbuckle and Al Wallace.
- Urban Meyer says he wants to use Travis Etienne like he did Percy Harvin in college. Will that be successful?
- Which day three Panther pick did you like the most?
- Eight games left for the Hornets. Five at home. What’s their record in those eight?
- Best seat for a baseball game?
- You just saw the Buschy McBusch race highlights. What would you name your own NASCAR race?
- The first Iron Man movie came out 13 years ago today. Give me your favorite Marvel Movie in the world?