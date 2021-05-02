CSL Quick Six: Panthers picks, Busch race, Marvel movies

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – May 2, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Josh Sims, Charles Arbuckle and Al Wallace.

  1. Urban Meyer says he wants to use Travis Etienne like he did Percy Harvin in college. Will that be successful?
  2. Which day three Panther pick did you like the most?
  3. Eight games left for the Hornets. Five at home. What’s their record in those eight?
  4. Best seat for a baseball game?
  5. You just saw the Buschy McBusch race highlights. What would you name your own NASCAR race?
  6. The first Iron Man movie came out 13 years ago today. Give me your favorite Marvel Movie in the world?

