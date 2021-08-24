CSL Quick Six: Panthers kickers, Rolling Stones and Spiderman

CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Will Kunkel.

  1. Should Clay Johnston be punished for the hard tackle on Christian McCaffrey in practice today?
  2. Will the Panthers carry two kickers into the regular season?
  3. Who will win tomorrow night’s super All-Star game? The MLS or Liga MX?
  4. Minus Harvick and Hamlin, will a winless NASCAR driver punch their ticket into the playoffs Saturday night in Daytona?
  5. The great Charlie Watts. Drummer for the Rolling Stones passed away today. What’s your favorite Rolling Stones song?
  6. The new Spiderman trailer dropped. Who’s the best Spiderman? Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Toby McGuire?

