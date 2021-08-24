CSL Quick Six: Panthers kickers, Rolling Stones and Spiderman

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 24, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Will Kunkel.
- Should Clay Johnston be punished for the hard tackle on Christian McCaffrey in practice today?
- Will the Panthers carry two kickers into the regular season?
- Who will win tomorrow night’s super All-Star game? The MLS or Liga MX?
- Minus Harvick and Hamlin, will a winless NASCAR driver punch their ticket into the playoffs Saturday night in Daytona?
- The great Charlie Watts. Drummer for the Rolling Stones passed away today. What’s your favorite Rolling Stones song?
- The new Spiderman trailer dropped. Who’s the best Spiderman? Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield or Toby McGuire?