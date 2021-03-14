CSL Quick Six: Panthers/Hornets success, Eric Collins and NASCAR sponsors

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): March 14, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and WFNZ’s Nick Wilson:

  1. Who is the most important player to the Carolina Panthers success next season?
  2. Who is the most important player to the Hornets success this season and why?
  3. Do you think Cam Newton will retire a Panther or is that relationship too fractured?
  4. Name a team that’s flying under the radar in the NCAA Tournament that you think can make a deep run?
  5. Eric Collins is known for his catch phrases when calling Hornets games. Like “How do you do” or “Oh golly miss molly.” What would your catch phrase be?
  6. If you were a NASCAR driver who would your primary sponsor be and why?

