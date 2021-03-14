CSL Quick Six: Panthers/Hornets success, Eric Collins and NASCAR sponsors

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): March 14, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and WFNZ’s Nick Wilson:
- Who is the most important player to the Carolina Panthers success next season?
- Who is the most important player to the Hornets success this season and why?
- Do you think Cam Newton will retire a Panther or is that relationship too fractured?
- Name a team that’s flying under the radar in the NCAA Tournament that you think can make a deep run?
- Eric Collins is known for his catch phrases when calling Hornets games. Like “How do you do” or “Oh golly miss molly.” What would your catch phrase be?
- If you were a NASCAR driver who would your primary sponsor be and why?