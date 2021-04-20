CSL Quick Six: Panthers draft, Super League and old fashion trends

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 20, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Joe Murano.
- If the Panthers trade back in the first round, who is the most likely trade partner?
- Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry. Of those four, who is the front runner for MVP?
- Steph Curry is at 11-straight games with 30+ points. How much farther can the Charlotte native go with it?
- Every English team in the European Super League has pulled out over the backlash. How long until the plug is pulled on the project?
- Golfer Si Woo Kim got a rare shot clock violation at the RBC Heritage. What’s the longest you’ve waited for a putt to drop?
- JNCO jeans, Puka shell necklaces. Of all the fashion fads you saw growing up, which one did you give in to?