CSL Quick Six: Panthers draft, Super League and old fashion trends

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 20, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Joe Murano.

  1. If the Panthers trade back in the first round, who is the most likely trade partner?
  2. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry. Of those four, who is the front runner for MVP?
  3. Steph Curry is at 11-straight games with 30+ points. How much farther can the Charlotte native go with it?
  4. Every English team in the European Super League has pulled out over the backlash. How long until the plug is pulled on the project?
  5. Golfer Si Woo Kim got a rare shot clock violation at the RBC Heritage. What’s the longest you’ve waited for a putt to drop?
  6. JNCO jeans, Puka shell necklaces. Of all the fashion fads you saw growing up, which one did you give in to?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories