CSL Quick Six: Panthers draft, Dave Matthews and Hurricanes

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 28, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Josh Klein.

  1. Last chance to lock it in. Will the Panthers keep the 8th pick or trade back?
  2. Will the Panthers target a running back at all in this draft?
  3. There are reports through Pac-12 outlets that say a 12 team College Football Playoff is gaining speed. Do you think we’ll see this?
  4. Matt Rhule loves Dave Matthews Band. Which Dave Matthews Band song is going to epitomize the Panthers draft?
  5. Going into the night, the Canes were the top team in the NHL. Will they finish the season that way?
  6. Which Dave Matthews band song will turn me into a DMB fan?

