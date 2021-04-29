CSL Quick Six: Panthers draft, Dave Matthews and Hurricanes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – April 28, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely and Josh Klein.
- Last chance to lock it in. Will the Panthers keep the 8th pick or trade back?
- Will the Panthers target a running back at all in this draft?
- There are reports through Pac-12 outlets that say a 12 team College Football Playoff is gaining speed. Do you think we’ll see this?
- Matt Rhule loves Dave Matthews Band. Which Dave Matthews Band song is going to epitomize the Panthers draft?
- Going into the night, the Canes were the top team in the NHL. Will they finish the season that way?
- Which Dave Matthews band song will turn me into a DMB fan?