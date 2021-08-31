CSL Quick Six: Panthers cuts, Christian Pulisic and video games

Quick Six
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Carla Gebhart and Adam Armour.

  1. Biggest surprise cut from the Panthers today?
  2. Can Charlotte pull of the upset of Duke at home Friday night?
  3. Is Christian Pulisic the greatest Amercan soccer player today?
  4. Both the Mets and Phillies are gaining ground on the Braves. You worried?
  5. PGA says saying “Brooksy” to Bryson DeChambeau will now get you ejected from any tournament. Overkill or fine with it?
  6. Video game you know you can beat any of your teammates on any team in?

