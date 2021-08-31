CSL Quick Six: Panthers cuts, Christian Pulisic and video games

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Carla Gebhart and Adam Armour.
- Biggest surprise cut from the Panthers today?
- Can Charlotte pull of the upset of Duke at home Friday night?
- Is Christian Pulisic the greatest Amercan soccer player today?
- Both the Mets and Phillies are gaining ground on the Braves. You worried?
- PGA says saying “Brooksy” to Bryson DeChambeau will now get you ejected from any tournament. Overkill or fine with it?
- Video game you know you can beat any of your teammates on any team in?