CSL Quick Six: Panthers, CFB and end of summer

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – September 6, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.
- Which Panthers rookie will make the biggest mark against the Jets?
- Do you like the idea of NASCAR expanding to new venues like the potential move to LA Coliseum?
- Which rookie quarterback has the most impressive showing in Week 1?
- Which Wild Card contender makes the most noise with a playoff push in this month?
- What was your favorite upset of the CFB weekend?
- Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. What was the most fun you had over the last three months?