CSL Quick Six: Panthers, CFB and end of summer

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – September 6, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Joe Murano and Brien Blakely.

  1. Which Panthers rookie will make the biggest mark against the Jets?
  2. Do you like the idea of NASCAR expanding to new venues like the potential move to LA Coliseum?
  3. Which rookie quarterback has the most impressive showing in Week 1?
  4. Which Wild Card contender makes the most noise with a playoff push in this month?
  5. What was your favorite upset of the CFB weekend?
  6. Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. What was the most fun you had over the last three months?

