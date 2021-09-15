CSL Quick Six: Panthers’ biggest weakness and McCaffrey total touch predictions

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – From the swarm to the buzz of Quick Six. The fast paced Q and A where any question is on the table, including how many balls did Brien Blakely lose today while golfing? Two minutes on the clock.

  • After one week, is the Panthers biggest problem still at left tackle?
  • How many total touches does Christian McCaffrey get this Sunday?
  • What’s one sure fire lock for this Sunday’s slate of NFL games?
  • Bryson DeChambaeu says his hands are wrecked from training for the long drive competition, that worth it?
  • Will Healy and Club Lit A.K.A. Charlotte 49ers off to Georgia State, will they come back 3 and 0?
  • If every host at WFNZ Sports Radio was on big brother, who’d be the first voted out?

