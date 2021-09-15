CSL Quick Six: Panthers’ biggest weakness and McCaffrey total touch predictions

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Safety sent a letter to Union County Public Schools on Wednesday, urging the district to adopt all recommendations listed in the state COVID-19 toolkit by Friday, Sept. 17, or legal action may follow.

NCDHHS said due to the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, all 100 North Carolina counties are classified as high transmission by the CDC. They said Union County is no exception.